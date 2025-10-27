NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

30. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota will start for the Commanders on Monday vs. Chiefs

The Commanders don’t play until Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it will be a huge test for backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is once again taking reps with Jayden Daniels injured.

Mariota has had some decent outings over the past two seasons, but he was awful a week ago in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

On the season, Mariota is completing just over 60 percent of his throws and when the Commanders can steal him extra possessions and run the ball well, he’s serviceable out there. But Mariota isn’t doing what Jayden Daniels can do when he’s fully healthy for this Commanders offense. Playing against the Chiefs on Monday night is going to be a brutally tough test for him, and I can’t say I’m overly confident.

29. Spencer Rattler/Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Well, there was a point there this season where it looked like the New Orleans Saints might have a little something with Spencer Rattler. It’s wild how quickly things can change in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position.

Rattler looked like he’d bought himself plenty of runway, maybe even into next season, but the Saints turned to Tyler Shough and he provided nearly identical results to what Rattler was providing. It was a brutal outing for both guys in a blowout loss against the Buccaneers.

The Saints are now really keeping pace with the Jets for that #1 pick after the Jets got a come-from-behind win against the Bengals in Week 8. It looks like a big QB change is coming for New Orleans, and maybe some trades before that.