NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

24. Snoop Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Unlike some of the other veteran backup quarterbacks on this list, Snoop Huntley was ready to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. And while the Ravens were coming off of a bye week, the Bears were one of the hottest teams in the league and their defense has played really well this season.

Well, most of the time.

The Bears couldn’t deal with Huntley and the Ravens’ offense, as Huntley was an efficient 17-of-22 passing with no interceptions and a touchdown. He also added 53 rushing yards. The Ravens are expecting Lamar Jackson back in the near future, but as bad as Cooper Rush had been as the team’s primary backup, it was a huge relief for them to see Huntley come in and play well enough to beat a solid team rather handily.

And that Ravens’ defense played with a chip on its shoulder as well…

23. Justin Fields, New York Jets

The New York Jets came screaming back in a game that looked like it was completely over for a good amount of time. But Justin Fields and the Jets’ offense never quit, and they found a way to come back and win. And while Breece Hall made one of the more memorable throws in the game, Fields showed outstanding poise in this one.

This was some solid progress from the efforts we’ve seen from Fields earlier this season, like the game in which he took nine sacks against the Denver Broncos. This is a player who is flirting with “journeyman” status right now and really has struggled a good chunk of this year.

Fields got a good amount of help from Breece Hall in this one, but the Jets didn’t have Garrett Wilson, either. Considering that Fields was called out by the owner of the team earlier in the week, this was an impressive response.