NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

20. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

There are times over the past few weeks I’ve been watching the Bengals and been shocked by the way Joe Flacco is playing and then at other times, not surprised at all.

It feels like every time you watch Flacco play over the past couple of years, you’re waiting for the clock to strike midnight and he’ll turn back into a pumpkin. Now, in some games – like we saw against the Steelers – it doesn’t happen. In other games, like we saw against the Jets, he makes a bunch of plays and can’t make just one more.

The Bengals did the right thing by bringing him in to see if he could keep the ship afloat, but the blown lead against the Jets looms large with the trade deadline just over a week out.

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

I almost wonder if we’ve been grading Trevor Lawrence on too generous of a curve at this stage. In some ways, the progression he showed back in the 2022/23 seasons carried a lot of weight with his reputation and what he’s “capable” of. But at what point do we stop talking about a player’s potential when he’s already got one of the biggest contracts for a quarterback in league history?

Lawrence simply hasn’t been good enough since the Jaguars beat the Chiefs on Monday Night Football and he didn’t finish the month of October well. He was absolutely awful in London against the Los Angeles Rams, completing less than 48 percent of his passes and just simply not leading that offense well the past two weeks.

In the two games since the victory over the Chiefs, the Jaguars’ offense has only scored 19 points total. Lawrence has to be a lot better.