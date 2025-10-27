NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

18. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

The major concern after Sunday’s ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has nothing to do with Jaxson Dart, but his teammate Cam Skattebo, who suffered an injury that was unbearable to see happen in real time.

Dart has been very solid for the Giants this season, but each week, you see opportunities for growth. His physical talent is there. He’s got what it takes to last in the NFL as a starter. But the biggest issue for him right now is hanging onto the ball a little too long and maybe being even a bit reckless with it in the pocket.

He finished the game against Philadelphia with 14 completions for 193 yards and a touchdown, but took five sacks. The rookie is showing signs of growth each week, and the bottom line is that the Giants feel they have their guy.

17. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Well, it was a really disappointing finish to the month of October for the Chicago Bears, who had been one of the hottest teams in the league. And in their four-game winning streak, we undoubtedly saw some nice moments from Caleb Williams.

The reality of the matter is, Williams had just one touchdown pass in the month of October, and just hasn’t quite been efficient enough.

Progress and development are not always linear in the NFL, and there’s a ton of pressure on Williams because of the fact that he’s a former #1 overall pick. The success stories of guys like Drake Maye of the Patriots are rare, although Bears fans would undoubtedly love to see Williams ascending at the same rate, especially with Ben Johnson calling plays.