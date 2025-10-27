NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

16. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

I’m not sure what happened on Sunday for the 49ers, but it’s rare that you see one team in the NFL with nearly 42 minutes in the time of possession department. But that’s exactly what happened for the Houston Texans in their matchup against the 49ers.

While Mac Jones didn’t play his best game of the season, you also can’t really do much with just 44 plays offensively. And to Jones’s credit, he made throws to keep his team in the game. It was the San Francisco defense that couldn’t get off the field.

Over the course of the season, Mac Jones has actually been quite good for the 49ers, who have been way more competitive given their injury issues than anyone could have expected. He’s looking like he could be someone’s starter in 2026.

15. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

After a completely dismal start to the 2025 season, CJ Stroud has bounced back nicely over the past month. In the last four weeks, he’s got three multi-touchdown games. In the first three weeks of the season, he had just two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions.

Yes, the Texans had some “get-right” games against both the Cooper Rush-led Ravens as well as the hapless Tennessee Titans, but Stroud has hit his stride. Sorry for the corny pun.

Houston already has one of the best scoring defenses in the NFL, so if Stroud can figure out a way to play at the level we’ve seen from him against the 49ers, Titans, and Ravens, this team could be a factor, even at 3-4 right now. If he plays like we saw against the Seahawks, and frankly the majority of the past two seasons, the Texans could be in trouble with AFC powerhouses on the schedule in the next six weeks.