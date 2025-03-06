NFL Trade Rumors: 3 obvious trade destinations for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Los Angeles Chargers

Another team from the AFC West that would make a ton of sense as a landing spot for DK Metcalf is the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers seemed to find a home-run wide receiver with their Ladd McConkey selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McConkey is more of a shifty slot type of receiver who excels at creating separation. Well, DK Metcalf would be the perfect compliment to the type of wide receiver that McConkey is. Heck, I would struggle to find a better fit than the LA Chargers.

The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh last offseason and managed to go 11-6 in his first year with the team. They got blown out in the Wild Card Round against the Houston Texans and were going about this season playing with a good bit of house money.

Justin Herbert does at least need a notable upgrade at tight end and wide receiver this coming offseason, and DK Metcalf could truly put a bow on what may be a top-tier WR room.

DK Metcalf to the Los Angeles Chargers may only be a matter of time.

Green Bay Packers

Another team that makes a good bit of sense for DK Metcalf is the Green Bay Packers, who seem to have a surplus of 'decent' wide receivers. A trade package of a draft pick and one of their 29 wide receivers could be appealing for the Seattle Seahawks.

And if you ask me, the Packers are going to remain as the most 'good' team in the NFL until they stack some elite or borderline elite talent. Metcalf fits that and could take their WR room to the next level. With an elite RB in Josh Jacobs and a strong tight end room, the Green Bay Packers could see their offense come to life and ascend to elite status if they found a way to swing a trade for DK Metcalf.