Patriots bust open Super Bowl window in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

125. Jake Slaughter, OC, Florida

The New England Patriots use two picks in a row along the offensive line and grab Jake Slaughter from Florida. The offensive line made strides from 2024 into 2025, but Drake Maye did get sacked 47 times in the regular season, and while the unit did improve, there is more work to be done.

130. Harold Perkins Jr, LB, LSU

Harold Perkins Jr seemed to be a future high pick, but his draft stock as fallen. Much of the Patriots defense was honestly pieced together in free agency, so the team does have to begin drafting and developing to extend this window, as teams can't simply build the foundation lf a roster in the middle of march.

168. Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Adding more talent along the defensive line, the Patriots take Cameron Ball from Arkansas. This is a clear, massive investment in the trenches for a team that already plays a tough brand of football. This NFL Draft has Mike Vrabel written all over it.

189. CJ Daniels, WR, Miami (FL)

Back to the WR room now, the Patriots select CJ Daniels from Miami at pick 189. The Pats continue to bring in youth along the offensive side of the ball. We could see some major change around Drake Maye in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

196. Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Louis Moore had six interceptions in 2025 for Indiana. He also added 88 total tackles, so he was around the ball quite a bit. This could be a sneaky good pick for the New England Patriots.

200. DJ Campbell, OG, Texas

DJ Campbell could be a nice depth piece for the Patriots along the offensive line, and that's really all you can hope for picking this low in the NFL Draft.

209. Robert Henry Jr, RB, UTSA

Robert Henry Jr gives them some help in the backfield to finish off this 2026 mock draft.

All in all, the Patriots goal in 2026 should be to extend this surprising Super Bowl window as long as possible, period. The front office will be very aggressive in the offseason.