Patriots NFL Mock Draft: Can they make the most of Drake Maye era?

69. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

With their free agency moves along the offensive line and addressing the unit again at pick four in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they temporarily turn their attention to the WR room, which is absolutely among the worst in the NFL.

Drake Maye is now going to be upright in New England, but he needs better players to throw to. Jayden Higgins is a flat-out insane athlete and is a big-bodied target who can develop into that "X" role at the WR position in the NFL.

Maye needs 'his guy' at wide receiver. If you remember back to the first few years of many QBs' careers in the NFL, you'll notice that teams went out and found a stud WR1. Josh Allen had Stefon Diggs. Kyler Murray had prime DeAndre Hopkins. Patrick Mahomes had Tyreek Hill, and the list goes on.

Drake Maye needs someone like that.

77. Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

The Patriots are not done addressing their offensive line in this mock draft. They take center Jared Wilson from Georgia and simply add another viable OL prospect to the room for Mike Vrabel. Garrett Bradbury could slide in as their starting center for the time being, but Wilson could be their long-term option.

De-facto GM Eliot Wolf has clearly made a notable investment along the offensive line in this latest Patriots mock draft. Will that continue with their next selection, the 106th overall pick?

106. Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

The answer is yes. Anthony Belton is a multi-year starter at left tackle at the collegiate level, and with the Patriots not have a viable LT on the roster right now, Belton hopes to change that. With three of their first five picks being along the offensive line, coupled with their numerous offensive line additions, it is safe to say that they hope Drake Maye never gets touched.

I don't believe this is overkill, as we have seen what a top-tier OL does to a team. If the Patriots do field a top-notch offensive line in the 2025 NFL Season, they will absolutely compete for a Wild Card spot in the AFC.