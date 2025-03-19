Patriots NFL Mock Draft: Can they make the most of Drake Maye era?

144. Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

Pat Bryant is a 6'3" frame who had 54 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, averaging 18.2 yards per catch. This gives him some enticing big-play ability that the New England Patriots could hope to develop at the NFL level.

Drake Maye now has two new, massive targets on offense in Jayden Higgins and Pat Bryant.

217. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

It would not shock me if the Patriots also dipped into the insanely deep RB class to add a body to their RB stable. At pick 217, they opt for Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech. We're really getting into some weapons now for Drake Maye after the massive investment into the offensive line earlier in this mock draft.

220. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Georgia

The Patriots signed Milton Williams in free agency, adding one of the best free agents to their DT room. They use pick 220 in this NFL Mock Draft on another defensive tackle in Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins from Georgia.

239. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

I don't necessarily think this is a waste of a draft pick at all. Finding a competent backup QB is huge in today's NFL, as it seems like backup QBs are playing with more frequency than they ever had before. I went with Kurtis Rourke at pick 239. Josh Dobbs is in New England as the backup for now, but perhaps Rourke can develop on the practice squad for a year or so.

Being a backup QB in the NFL is more than just 'holding a clipboard,' as the starting QB is always seen talking to his QB coach and backup QB many times during an NFL game. The Patriots do some proactive drafting and take their future QB2 in Rourke at pick 239, finishing off this mock draft.

Would this New England Patriots mock draft give the team a foundational class for the future?