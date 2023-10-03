2023 NFL Season: 3 trade deadline moves that need to happen
-A stud WR shipped to a loaded offense?
-A veteran QB on the move?
-Cowboys' defense getting better?
2. QB Ryan Tannehill to the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are benefitting from being in a pretty bad division. Through four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shockingly look like the clear favorites. They're 3-1 on the season and are humming on both sides of the ball. Well, the Falcons are the next-best team in that division right now, but their QB is a sore spot.
Desmond Ridder is not the guy. I get why the Falcons took a chance on him; head coach Arthur Smith had a ton of success with a similar QB in Ryan Tannehill when both were with the Tennessee Titans. Well, the Titans don't really feel like a contending team this year, and I think they'd deal Tannehill for the right price, so why not reunite him with Smith?
I think Tannehill could get up to speed pretty quickly and help this Falcons team inch by with a nine-win season, which could end up being enough to win the NFC South in 2023.
3. DE Danielle Hunter to the Dallas Cowboys
This would be something. The 2023 Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 and have played like the Dallas Cowboys. They dropped a stinker of a game two weeks about but already have two blow-out wins. Their scoring offense ranks 4th in the NFL and their scoring defense ranks 1st. This team has all the talent in the world and might not need to make a huge move at the deadline, but why not get richer?
How about calling up the Minnesota Vikings and seeing what it would cost to acquire Danielle Hunter, who already has five sacks and eight tackles for loss on the 2023 season. The Vikings don't seem like much of anything this year, so I think trading a few veterans might help them continue to rebuild the roster an prepare for life after Kirk Cousins.
Getting a high-ish draft pick for Hunter would make a lot of sense for Minnesota and would give Dallas one of the best defenses the NFL has seen in a while.