3 destinations for Russell Wilson in 2024 NFL Season
Russell Wilson will likely be on his third NFL team in 2024.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson is someone who cares deeply about his personal brand and image. That's been pretty well documented. Part of the reason why he wanted to leave the Seattle Seahawks was because he wanted to be more of a focal point on offense; he wanted to "cook" more than he was with the Seahawks.
Wilson also seems to rub people the wrong way with his positive, bubbly personality as well. Anyway, one of the most well-known sports brands in the history of time is the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a franchise that for so many years has had a strong culture of winning. Over the last few years, their unstable quarterback situations have steered them away from that, but Russell Wilson might be able to steer them back on track a bit.
As fan of the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson, and as someone who lives in Pittsburgh, I think a potential marriage of Wilson and the Steelers for a year or two makes sense. Mike Tomlin is truly a player's coach, and I think Wilson would love the opportunity to play for him. I also think Tomlin is going to want to find a way to solve the QB position almost immediately, as none of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, or Mason Rudolph are the long-term answers.
With the Steelers needing a QB fix and Russell Wilson likely being available, I think this fit makes a ton of sense.