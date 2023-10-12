5 biggest disappointments 2023 NFL Season so far
Who have been the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2023?
4. Tight Ends in Fantasy Football
No other position has continued to disappoint as consistently as the tight end position. If you don't have Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta, or Travis Kelce, then you're likely pulling your hair out. Of the two mentioned, only Andrews and Kelce averaged double-digit points through the first five weeks, with 10.1. To put it in perspective, in the first five weeks of 2022, Kelce averaged 15.8, Andrews 11.8, and Taysom Hill was up there with 14.5.
This year, players like Logan Thomas, a long-time vet and former quarterback, are among the better fantasy options, averaging 7.1 fantasy points per game, even though he's inconsistent. George Kittle has been on the decline for years, but his dominance against the Cowboys shot his fantasy points per game average up to 7.9. Dallas Goedert is one of the most disappointing tight ends, going from a 7.8 average per game to 5.3. Hunter Henry started off hot but cooled down like New England in the winter over the last few weeks.
There were guys whom people hoped would take the next step like Kyle Pitts (Falcons); unfortunately, the former top-five pick hasn't done anything noteworthy. Darren Waller was another player whom many thought would dominate with the Giants — we were wrong. Cole Komet, however, is a rising star in an offense that found new life. We'll see how the season plays out, but as it stands, it's not looking good.