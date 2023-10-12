5 biggest disappointments 2023 NFL Season so far
Who have been the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2023?
3. New York Giants
It's easy to look at the Giants last season and say they were on the way up. On the flip side, the argument was they exceeded expectations and were not a playoff team. Daniel Jones is the talk of NFL Media because he's the guy who got the contract not many believed he deserved. It's a bit of an overreaction considering the Giants didn't commit long-term — he's still on a prove-it (albeit expensive) deal. While Daniel Jones does deserve some blame, one of the biggest issues is with his protection. Still, the media will point at him and say it's all his fault.
Through five weeks of the 2023 NFL Season, Jones has been sacked an insane 28 times, including 16 sacks through six quarters of play. That's more than five sacks per game, which meant he was due for an injury at the rate he's getting hit—it happened. Jones took a shot against the Miami Dolphins that knocked him out of the game. Turns out, it was a neck injury, the second one he's suffered in his career.
Darren Waller was brought in with the expectations of him turning back into what made him a Pro Bowl tight end — that didn't happen. Saquon Barkley settled for an anemic contract but hasn't been able to contribute. Wink Martindale's defense hasn't lived up to expectations either, yet. Overall, the G-Men look like one of the worst teams in the NFC, Daniel Jones isn't helping.