5 biggest disappointments 2023 NFL Season so far
Who have been the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2023?
2. Big-name running backs
One position that can't catch a break, unless it's a leg, is the running back position. Christian McCaffrey is one of the "older" backs who is dominating, but he's one of the few. So many of the big-named backs haven't lived up to expectations. Jonathan Taylor fought for a contract and got it, but he's just now coming back into the fold. There's Saquon Barkley, the reason behind Daniel Jones and the New York Giants' success. Now, he's on the sideline after signing a deal worthy of a backup ball carrier.
Nick Chubb, another star back who actually signed a contract a few seasons ago, was also sidelined. Another big-named back, Dalvin Cook, opted not to sign with the Miami Dolphins to back up the sensational Breece Hall with the Jets. Both Aaron Jones and Austin Ekeler found themselves sitting on the sidelines with injuries.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris is one of those guys, but his 3.9 yards per carry and zero touchdowns are a disappointment. The Bengals still rely heavily on the power running style of Joe Mixon. He hasn't been the same guy he once was, but the team does lean on him from time to time.
Unfortunately, his 3.9 yards per carry hasn't helped that much. The Raiders have Josh Jacobs, who, for a while, appeared to be on his way out. However, Josh McDaniels has shown the will to give his star back 20+ touches a game. The result is a below-average 2.9 yards per carry. What about King Henry? Yes, Derrick Henry still has some tread left on his tires. He is the Titans' offense, even though he's averaging 3.8 yards per carry.