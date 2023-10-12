5 biggest disappointments 2023 NFL Season so far
Who have been the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2023?
1. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots
Coming into the 2023 NFL season, who would have thought the Patriots would look worse than they did on offense? A year ago, Matt Patricia, a defensive coordinator, was calling plays for Mac Jones (second year) after a promising rookie season.
We all laughed at the idea, and the results were what they were. Fast forward, Bill O'Brien rejoined the Patriots as the offensive coordinator. The move made sense given how anemic the offense looked. With the former Texans head coach helping on offense, fans understandably thought the team would bounce back from a disappointing 6-8 season.
Well, things aren't looking so good. Not only do they look bad on offense, they look horrible on defense. Matt Judon's injury didn't help, and neither did losing rookie corner Christian Gonzalez. Over the last two weeks, the Pats totaled just three points. Meanwhile, their opponents scored a combined 72. What's crazy is, they are 1-1 in the division, so they aren't completely out of it.
Given how horrible they look, there's no way they'll finish better than 7-10. It's hard to imagine that we could be watching the end of an era should Robert Kraft decide to move on from the Greatest Coach of All Time.