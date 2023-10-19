Bet365 NFL Promo: Win $150 Guaranteed Bonus Betting $5 on Thursday Night Football!
Turn a $5 bet into $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with this offer at Bet365
Thursday Night Football is the perfect opportunity to build your bankroll for the weekend full of football, especially when you’re guaranteed to win bonus bets!
NFL Spin Zone readers like yourself will win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 Sportsbook and betting $5 or more on Saints vs. Jaguars tonight.
Here’s how you can turn tonight’s game into a guaranteed bonus win:
Bet365 NFL Promo Code
You’ll be guaranteed to receive $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $5 or more!
Heads up: you must live in Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey or Virginia to access this offer. If you live in Kentucky, you have exclusive access to a bet $1, win $365 bonus offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Saints vs. Jaguars Week 7
You must follow each step above, including depositing $10 or more and betting $5 or more to receive your bonus, so don’t skip those steps!
That $150 bonus will hit your account as soon as your first bet is finished. If you want to use your bonus bets on Thursday Night Football, go ahead and bet on something that ends before tonight’s kickoff!
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on tonight’s game.
Saints vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
New Orleans is a 1-point favorite (-120 moneyline odds) over visiting Jacksonville (+100 moneyline odds) tonight.
That means you can get close to even-money odds no matter which team you want to back!
But you won’t be limited to betting on the moneyline or spread at Bet365. You could instead bet on over/under 40 points (-110 odds), anytime touchdown scorers, player props and much more.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘Football’ in the sports listing and then click on ‘Game Lines’ in the NFL section.
Jaguars vs. Saints will be listed first. Click on the matchup to see all of your betting options and don’t forget to put at least $5 on that first wager!
Sign up with Bet365 today to set yourself up for a fun weekend of football with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.