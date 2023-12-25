Great ready to open 3 presents that are under the NFL Christmas tree
New York Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)
A season ago, these longtime NFC East rivals clashed on three occasions, including the NFC Divisional Playoffs. All of those encounters went the way of the Eagles. All told, Philadelphia has prevailed in the last four meetings dating back to the clubs’ second clash in 2021, and by a combined score of 142-55.
As bad as things have been for the Giants this season, it's the Eagles right now in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Entering Week 16, only four teams int the league had allowed more passing yards per contest. In 14 outings, Sean Desai’s unit (now with a play-calling assist from Matt Patricia) has already allowed 30 scores through the air.
Of course, it’s also worth noting that the Eagles have scored fewer than 20 points in each of these three consecutive losses. In fact, Nick Sirianni’s team is 10-0 this season when they score at least 20 points and 0-4 when it doesn’t.
Could the struggling Giants’ attack take advantage of the Eagles’ recent slump? Only the New England Patriots (186) have scored fewer points than Brian Daboll’s team (189). Keep in mind that Big Blue has given up as astounding 76 sacks in 14 games. It may be a good week for the Philadelphia defense to get well.