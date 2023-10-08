NFL: 5 Trades we need to see happen before the trading deadline
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
There's something seriously wrong with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. It may seem like a bad idea, but they should look to move Tee Higgins as soon as possible. The offensive line is still subpar, and they'll need draft capital to help improve that side of the ball. They still have Tyler Boyd and, of course, the great Ja'Marr Chase.
Trying to hold onto Higgins would be a mistake when they can get a first or second-round pick for him. On any other team, Higgins is a No. 1 wideout. He's a tall, dynamic boundary receiver who will help reshape an anemic offense.
Imagine if the New York Giants made the trade for a guy who could help Brian Daboll construct an offense around him. We've seen the extent of Daboll's magic when he has an elite wideout. They aren't going to pay Saquon Barkley, so why not bring in a guy that they will value? As a matter of fact, Higgins coming in could pay off big time when Barkley comes back. Again, this doesn't fix the offensive line problems, but it helps them build toward a better future. If Daniel Jones can't show improvement with Higgins, he's not the guy.