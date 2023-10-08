NFL: 5 Trades we need to see happen before the trading deadline
A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Buffalo Bills
A powerful outside-in edge defender isn't a starter for the Bills. He's a rotating player who was overdrafted and likely won't get re-signed. The Bills could try to net a late-day two or early-day three pick for a starting-caliber edge rusher. Epenesa doesn't have a place on a team where Shaq Lawson does some of the same things. Leonard Floyd and Gregory Rousseau are locked in as starters. There's also the 2024 NFL Draft, which has some pretty good prospects with more dynamic pass-rushing abilities that the Bills could select. So why hold on to a guy they can get something for?
One team that could use someone like A.J. Epenesa is the Detroit Lions. Epenesa embodies everything the Lions love about a player. He's a tone-setting, hard-hitting edge rusher who would be a fantastic bookend next to Aiden Hutchinson. No, he won't get a ton of sacks; he's a seven-sack guy at most, but he'll anchor. He'd pick up the pieces left behind by Hutchinson, who'll see a ton of double teams. Trading away a third-round pick may be a bit much, but he'd be worth it. Epenesa is one of those eight-year lunch pail players who could contribute in the run game, so why not?
Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
Remember the time Hunter Renfrow was the No. 1 target for the Los Vegas Raiders? You know, the year he caught 103 passes for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Renfrow was thought to be the perfect compliment to DeVante Adams, not so fast. In 2021, Renfrow was a sensation, but he hasn't done anything since then. He's become an afterthought for an offense that moved away from him in favor of Jakobi Meyers.
On paper, Renfrow doesn't seem like a player worthy of anything more than a day-two pick. However, in the right system, Renfrow can repeat his 2022 success, and it won't cost much.
One team that would make a lot of sense for Renfrow, is the New Orleans Saints. Reuniting him with Derek Carr would be a small boost for the Saints and Carr himself when he returns. Renfrow is a short-area volume target that can play outside. Michael Thomas hasn’t been the pillar of health, so having an insurance policy isn’t a bad idea.
Plus, he only has a year left on his offense. All they’ll need to do is trade away one of the many fifth-round picks, maybe even a sixth. Either way, there is a place for Refrow in a run-heavy timing offense where we can be the short-area guy of the future.