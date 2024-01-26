NFL Fans: $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Conference Championships
Unlock up to $1,000 in house money to bet on the NFL this weekend at Caesars
If you’re confident about an NFL player or team having a big game this weekend, you can bet on it with NO SWEAT thanks to Caesars Sportsbook!
You’ll receive a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 when you sign up with Caesars, giving you two chances to win big betting on the NFL.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll have another chance to win with a full refund matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code FSNFL1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
All you have to do is use the promo code above and deposit $10 or more. Once that’s done, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house!
Of course, you can use your no-sweat bet on any wager available at Caesars, but why not put your season’s worth of NFL knowledge to the test?
Let’s make sure you know how to access odds on this weekend’s Conference Championships.
How to Bet on the NFL Playoffs at Caesars
Only four teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy, but there’s tons of fun ways to back them at Caesars.
You could stick to the basics, like picking a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on the total projected points, anytime touchdown scorers, player props and more.
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on this weekend’s games, clicking on each matchup to reveal all of the related betting lines.
Just remember that your no-sweat bet only applies to your first wager, so choose carefully!
This is one of your last chances to take the sweat out of betting on the NFL this season. Sign up with Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.