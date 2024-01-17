NFL Fans: Win $158 Bonus With Any $5 Bet on Divisional Playoffs
Bet $5, win an instant $158 bonus!
We have some of the best matchups of the NFL season on tap this weekend and BetMGM is giving you an instant boost to bet on the games.
Your account will be instantly loaded with $158 in bonus bets if you sign up and bet your first $5 or more on any NFL Divisional Playoff game this weekend – as long as you follow the steps below.
BetMGM Bonus Code
You’ll win $158 in bonus bets – paid out as two $50 bet credits and one $58 bet credit – as soon as you place your first bet of $5 or more at BetMGM.
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on the Divisional Playoffs
It’s simple. Deposit $10 or more and then use $5 or more of that on any NFL wager.
You can bet on any NFL wager, from picking a team to win to taking an anytime touchdown scorer and you’ll instantly receive your bonus.
Now let’s make sure you know how to access these odds on the NFL.
How to Bet on the NFL at BetMGM
There are many different NFL wagers available at BetMGM.
You could keep it simple and bet on a team to win or cover the spread. Or you could bet on props, alternate lines, combine your best bets into a parlay and more!
Click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on this weekend’s games, then click on any matchup you want to wager on. After you explore all of your available betting options, don’t forget to put at least $5 on your first bet.
Put your season’s worth of NFL knowledge to the test with a boost to help you get started. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.