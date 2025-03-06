Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team stacks insane talent in a brand-new era

68. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson could have heard his name called a lot earlier than this, but he was available here at pick 68 in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the Las Vegas Raiders jumped on the opportunity. Henderson is a true dual-threat running back and is going to provide a much-needed boost to the backfield.

The Raiders did field one of the worst run games in the NFL in 2024, so I would not be shocked if we also saw a FA addition at running back as well.

73. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Tre'von Moehrig could end up leaving in free agency, so the Raiders would need more help at the safety position. I went with Andrew Mukuba from Texas here with the 73rd pick in this NFL Mock Draft. Pete Carroll loves playing sound defense and running the ball, so this mock draft thus far is really on brand for that style of football.

So far, so good, right?

107. Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

The Las Vegas Raiders are now addressing the pass-rush department and take Ashton Gillotte from Louisville. In 2024, Gillotte had 4.5 sacks and 10 tackes for loss. Across 51 college football games, he has 41 tackles for loss in total, so he has been able to get into the backfield with ease during his collegiate days.

The Raiders have totally revamped their DL in this NFL Mock Draft.

144. Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

With pick 144 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders take CB Mello Dotson from Kansas. Dotson had five interceptions and seven passes defended in 2024 with the Jayhawks, so he's got some nice ball skills, and doesn't it always seem like the Las Vegas Raiders need secondary help?

Let's see how their remaining picks shake out in this mock draft.