Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team stacks insane talent in a brand-new era

182. Jonah Monheim, OC, USC

You will notice a trend with their final four picks of this NFL Mock Draft. At pick 182, they grab center Jonah Monheim from USC. The Raiders did recently make an OL move, signing former Bengals and Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa on a two-year deal.

They should continue to bolster their offensive line room in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. Protecting Shedeur Sanders should be one of their highest priorities. The Raiders are grabbing another player along the offensive line very shortly...

214. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Devin Neal is a neat dual-threat running back and another body the Las Vegas Raiders can add to the room for about five carries and two receptions a game. Shedeur Sanders will need a competent and efficient run game to succeed at the NFL level, and with the picks of TreVeyon Henderson and Devin Neal, the Raiders may have a frisky and young RB room for years to come.

Pete Carroll is leaving a huge mark on the Raiders in his first NFL draft with the team.

218. Dalton Cooper, OT, Oklahoma State

Two of their four final picks in this NFL Mock Draft are addressing the offensive line. The Raiders take OT Dalton Cooper from Oklahoma State at pick 218 here in our Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

224. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

You just never know what could happen at this point with a late-round QB selection. Brock Purdy was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was starting in the Super Bowl his second year in the NFL. Kurtis Rourke could end up being a fine backup at the NFL level, but for the Las Vegas Raiders and every other team that does not have competent QB play, they should be taking multiple QBs every NFL Draft until they find their guy.

There you have it - a Las Vegas Raiders mock draft. Would this mock draft put them on the path to success for the long-term?