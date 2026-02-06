Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft after Matthew Stafford confirms 2026 return

61. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

A big-bodied target, Ja'Kobi Lane fits what the Rams like in their wide receivers, so this is a logical pick for them with thr 61st selection.

93. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

Drew Shelton could pan out as a future franchise tackle, but he is also someone who has a skillset to kick inside to guard as well.

167. Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Adding yet another younger player into the defensive line room, the Rams grab Jaishawn Barham and have begun to build on some strengths with these past few picks.

205. Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

The Rams then take Cameron Ball from Arkansas as a potential depth option in the defensive line room. Les Snead has had draft hit after draft hit on the defensive line, and there is no reason to believe that won't continue.

208. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

This could be a very fun, foward-thinking selection for the Rams. Drew Allar legitimately has all the tools to be a successful, franchise-caliber quarterback in the NFL, but he really needs rebuilt from the ground up with his mechanics. Being able to learn from Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the Rams elite coaching staff could really do wonders for his development.

There are a handful of coaches you would trust to get the most out of a quarterback, and McVay is one of them.

232. Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon

The Rams add more talent to the backfield and snag Noah Whittington from Oregon at pick 232. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 1,998 rushing yards in 2025, so adding another threat in the backfield could be dangerous.

250. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

A third cornerback taken in this mock draft, the Rams snag Ephesians Prysock from Washington and really make strides to rebuild that room. It is that much of a need right now, as overkill as three cornerbacks might seem.

256. Skyler Thomas, S, Oregon State

Standing at 6-2 and weighing 212 pounds, Skyler Thomas brings above-average size to the safety position. He has 13 passes defended over his past two seasons at Oregon State and has 191 total tackles in four seasons. He could be a nice depth option for the defense.