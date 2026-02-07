Super Bowl LX: Ranking the most important players for each team to win

3. Drake Maye, QB

Drake Maye has not played all that well in the playoffs, but he's made enough plays for his team to win. The Super Bowl is a much different environment than anything he's seen in his NFL career. We've seen the second-year quarterback come through in big games, but he'll seriously have to elevate his game.

Maye has excelled throwing the ball down the field, and he'll have to connect on a few of those deep passes. The Pats are outmatched against the Seahawks defense, so Maye will have to 'steal' some points here and there. His importance cannot be overstated.

2. Milton Williams, DT

Milton Williams doesn't really show up in the stat sheet a ton, but he has such a massive impact on the game. His presence in the middle of the defensive line really makes life a lot easier for the rest of the players around him. Williams can create interior pressure himself and might be able to expose a weaker Seahawks interior.

Williams is the straw that stirs the drink up front, and if the Patriots hope to win Super Bowl LX, Williams will have to lead the charge and help disrupt the Seahawks offensive line and create pressure on Darnold. This could limit the Seahawks passing attack and give the Patriots an obvious avenue to stay in the game and perhaps even win.

1. Sam Darnold, QB

Sam Darnold was a bit of a turnover machine during the regular season, but he's been flawless during the playoffs, throwing zero interceptions and fumbling just one time. In the regular season, the Seahawks quarterback threw 14 interceptions and fumbled 11 times, so he was putting the ball in harm's way too much.

The thing with Darnold is that if he begins to struggle, it's hard to dig out of that, so it's imperative that the quarterback keeps the ball out of harm's way here. If he plays a mostly clean game, Seattle should be able to run away with this one, as they outmatch the Patriots at most every single position.

However, if Darnold is allowing the Pats to stay in the game because he's throwing interceptions or letting the ball hit the ground, Seattle will be in trouble. It's simple, really.