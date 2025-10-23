Week 8 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Washington Commanders (3-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)

Monday, October 27, 8:15 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs might as well already be 5-3, right? The Washington Commanders have been missing some key guys the past handful of weeks, but Jayden Daniels is out again.

It would require a miraculous performance from Marcus Mariota, on the road, in a hostile environment, for the Commanders to even come close to pulling something incredible off. Early in the season (and certainly when the schedule came out), the NFL probably viewed this as a darkhorse Super Bowl type of matchup.

Now, especially without Daniels in the fold (but maybe even with him in it), the Chiefs are too much for the Commanders to handle. That's why they are 11.5-point favorites at home going into it, and it's why they might easily beat that spread.

The Chiefs have looked like the NFL's most dominant operation the past couple of weeks. We expected them to beat up on the Raiders this past weekend, but we did not expect them to systematically dismantle the Detroit Lions the week prior. When the Chiefs are at their best, there's really nobody in the NFL that is more dangerous.

You combine talent with championship experience, and you almost need a lot of luck to go your way, even if you play perfectly.

Not to gas up the Chiefs too much, because we have seen this team falter this season at times. They've got so many weapons right now on offense, but if they are playing sloppy, they are just as capable as anyone of getting in a rut.

I just wouldn't expect that this week.

Prediction: Chiefs win 37-17