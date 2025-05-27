The AFC South definitely has a ton of potential in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's identify one breakout candidate for each team.

The division is currently not good, but with the amount of talent present, we could see the AFC South become quite competitive in 2025. As of now, the Houston Texans are the clear favorites, as they have won the division for two years in a row, but things could change.

Depending on what players step up from each team, the division could turn on its head in 2025. Let's get into one breakout candidate for each AFC South team in the coming season.

1 breakout player from each AFC South team for the 2025 NFL Season

Houston Texans - Kamari Lassiter, CB

Kamari Lassiter was very good as a rookie with the Houston Texans in 2024. Still just 22, Lassiter started 14 games and had three interceptions, 10 passes defended, and allowed a 64 passer rating when in coverage.

He kind of already broke out last year, but this is the season where we could see him turn into one of the 10 best CBs in football, especially with Derek Stingley and now CJ Gardner-Johnson in the secondary. Lassiter might truly feast in 2025.

Tennessee Titans - Dre'Mont Jones, LB

Dre'Mont Jones signed with the Titans in free agency and has been a model of consistency for years now. Jones is listed as one of their OLB starters, so perhaps he is making a bit of a position switch from being a defensive end. The Titans DL is quite loaded, and in every season since 2020, Jones has had at least four sacks, five tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

This might be the season where Jones truly hits his stride and perhaps flirts with double-digit sacks and 20 QB hits.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR

This is is low-hanging fruit, as Travis Hunter was the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft. He'll likely get snaps at both wide receiver and cornerback in 2025, and is going to be a major shock if he does not make a major impact. He is a hyper-athlete and someone the Jaguars traded quite a lot for to get.

No one should disagree with Hunter being a breakout candidate in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE

The Indianapolis Colts had next to no production from their TE room in 2024, so Tyler Warren is coming in and already going to be someone the team will rely on in the passing game. Having a competent receiving tight end who can act as a security blanket for the offense is huge, and with the Colts QB situation being shaky at best, Warren may end up getting a ton of targets near the line of scrimmage or on some simple short routes.

The Colts do have some offensive playmakers who can create downfield, so this should open things up underneath for Warren.