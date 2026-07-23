1 burning question each AFC team must answer as training camps begin

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - Will losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd matter that much?

I really believe those two losses are going to hurt, but it's clear that this coaching staff is top-tier. With that said, losing a very good running back and a true enforcer in the middle of what was an elite defense does concern me a bit.

A slight regression could be on the schedule for the Jaguars, especially if they can't replace what they had with the departed duo.

Houston Texans - Will the offseason additions be enough for CJ Stroud to return to his 2023 form?

The Houston Texans notably added Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith, and David Montgomery to the offensive side of the ball this offseason in a clear effort to shore-up remaining needs and get CJ Stroud in a position to maybe play as he did as a rookie back in 2023.

If Stroud can't come close to that level of play, it would be hard to see how Houston invests in him for the long-term. Frankly, how Stroud plays in 2026 could end up being one of the biggest questions any team has to answer.

Indianapolis Colts - Is there any 'first-half 2025' spark still present?

The Indianapolis Colts raced out to a 7-1 start in the 2025 season. Daniel Jones was playing at a borderline-MVP level, and Jonathan Taylor ran all over the place. The entire operation collapsed, as Indy finished just 8-9 and faded into irrelevancy when the season ended.

Even if there is a sliver of that first-half 2025 spark present, the Colts could make some noise in the AFC, but doesn't that feel so far away at this point? Only time will tell, but most of the same faces from that start are still present, so it's possible until it isn't.

Tennessee Titans - How does Cam Ward look in year two in the NFL but year one with Brian Daboll?

Many quarterbacks want to make that coveted year two jump to truly cement themselves as a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Cam Ward did make some big-time throws as a rookie, but that really doesn't matter as much now as simply making a sizeable leap in year two.

Fortunately, his offensive coordinator is quite sharp, as Brian Daboll does have a solid track record with younger quarterbacks, and while there are a ton of other players on the roster, all eyes should be on Ward and Daboll and if those two can find some magic this year.