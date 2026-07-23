1 burning question each AFC team must answer as training camps begin

AFC East

New England Patriots - How does the early connection look between Drake Maye and AJ Brown?

This is the big story, right? The months-long stand-off (if you can even call it that) between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles ended with the Pats landing the stud wide receiver. Brown spent the past four seasons of his career with Philly.

And now, Drake Maye has an elite, go-to weapon on offense, which he only kind of had with Stefon Diggs in the 2025 season. I would assume that the connection between the two is rather strong, but that isn't a guarantee. Brown has played a lot of football in the NFL, so perhaps it's not quite as prolific as we think.

Buffalo Bills - How much different are things with Joe Brady as the head coach?

Joe Brady now takes over for Sean McDermott as the Buffalo Bills head coach. After years of McDermott being on the job and helping guide the Bills to one of the top mainstays in the AFC, Brady takes over.

Buffalo has suffered years of playoff heartbreaks, so you figure that the team had to make a change. There isn't a guarantee that Brady being at the helm changes anything when the playoffs roll around, but he has been with Buffalo since the 2022 season, so he's been right in the middle of those playoff heartbreaks.

He'd have to swtich something up, right?

Miami Dolphins - Could Malik Willis be the next afterthought breakout quarterback?

We have seen former afterthought quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Daniel Jones, and Sam Darnold play some awesome football in recent years, and I have to wonder if that is what the Miami Dolphins are hoping for from Malik Willis in the 2026 season.

If not, he's going to be nothing more than a short-term Band-Aid, but I guess there was no harm in signing him with the hope that he could breakout and shock the world.

New York Jets - Does Geno Smith have anything left in the tank?

Geno Smith just hasn't been a starting-caliber quarterback the past two seasons, but the personnel situation with the New York Jets is surprisingly better than what he has had during that time. If Smith can even be average, the Jets could win more than you think, but if he's again struggling as he has the past two seasons, New York will again struggle to win more than a handful of games.