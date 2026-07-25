1 burning question each NFC team must answer as training camps begin

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles - How big of a loss does AJ Brown present to the offense?

AJ Brown was with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022-2025 seasons. He helped the team make two Super Bowls, win one, and was also a 1,000-yard receiver each year, presenting a consistent, elite downfield threat.

But with Brown no longer in the picture, how will the offense look? Jalen Hurts is a limited passer. Yes, he is great as a runner, but he's not a consistently threatening thrower of the football, so not having Brown in the mix could mean the offense takes a step back in the 2026 season.

There's also a new offensive coordinator in town as well, which could further complicate things.

Dallas Cowboys - Were the offseason moves to improve the defense enough?

The Dallas Cowboys needed to go ballistic on the defensive side of the ball, and they did. The biggest move, though, may not have been personnel related, as they hired Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator, but there were a ton of new faces brought in.

With how good the Cowboys offense is, all you are asking from the defense is for the unit to be average, which feels like a realistic ask, right? The NFC East is wide open, so the Cowboys have a chance here if the defense holds up.

Washington Commanders - Can Jayden Daniels put the injury concerns behind him in a crucial 2026 season?

Jayden Daniels played in just seven games during the 2025 season thanks to multiple injuries, and his thinner frame does make him more vulnerable to this. In a wildly important year three, can Daniels put these injury concerns behind him?

This might require living in the pocket more as a true pocket passer, but if it means he stays on the field for all 17 games, then that makes it all worth it.

New York Giants - Can Jaxson Dart clean up his play and breakout in year two?

Jaxson Dart did have 24 total touchdowns in 14 games during his rookie season, which included a whopping nine rushing touchdowns, but Dart did take too many hits and put himself in harm's way more times than you'd like.

In year two, Dart needs to prioritize not taking as many hits and simply playing a more polished brand of football. If that can happen, the Giants are going to shock the NFL world.