1 burning question each NFC team must answer as training camps begin

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks - Will they be hit by the dreaded Super Bowl hangover?

The Super Bowl hangover is a thing, but with the way the Seattle Seahawks are built, they might not be hit by that bug. On the other hand, they also could endure it! Seattle lost Kenneth Walker III and Riq Woolen in free agency, so good players did depart this offseason.

The other thing to note here is that Seattle, along with the New England Patriots, played the longest of any team, so their recovery time in the offseason was obviously shorter. None of this may matter in 2026, but we have seen teams falter the year after winning or even just making the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams - What is stopping this team from winning it all?

The most complete team in the NFL is the Los Angeles Rams, as they added all of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Myles Garrett this offseason? What is stopping this team from winning it all? The answer is probably nothing, but this does amp up the urgency several notches, as it could not be more clear that the Rams are making a major run at this thing, and anything less than a Super Bowl title would be a massive failure.

San Francisco 49ers - Can the 49ers figure out how to not be hurt a ton this year?

It seems like the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with injuries just about every season, but went things aren't going like that, this team goes far in the playoffs, as they have made the Super Bowl in the 2019 and 2023 seasons, so if the roster remains mostly healthy and things don't go off the rails, the Niners could make quite the run in the 2026 season.

And that would potentially give the NFC West three legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Arizona Cardinals - How quickly do they play Carson Beck?

The most encouraging thing that the Arizona Cardinals could have going for them this year is rookie quarterback Carson Beck, and you would have to figure that the Cardinals play Beck at some point, right?

I mean, it does no harm to see what you have in him, as the Cardinals aren't winning many games anyway, and if he struggles big-time, that only increases the team's chances at landing the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Playing Jacoby Brissett truly does nothing.