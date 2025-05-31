There is a ton of uncertainty in the NFC, which is becoming a much better conference. Let's highlight one burning question for each team ahead of 2025.

Even the contending teams will have some questions to answer in 2025 - with 53 men on an active NFL roster, no team is going to be perfect and free of issues. With the coming season still about three months away, there is still a lot that could change.

But for now, let's look at one burning question for each NFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.

1 burning question for each NFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

NFC North

Detroit Lions - Regression coming without Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson?

Losing both to head coaching jobs is definitely going to sting. Can the Lions avoid a regression without their top two assistants in 2025?

Minnesota Vikings - What should we expect from JJ McCarthy?

Perhaps the single biggest wild card player of the entire season, much of the NFC hierarchy is going to go based on how JJ McCarthy plays. He is effectively entering his rookie season with the Vikings.

Green Bay Packers - Can this team take the next step?

The Packers have not been able to take that next step into contention over the past couple of seasons. Will it be in 2025?

Chicago Bears - Was the aggressive offseason the right offseason?

An overhauled offensive line and an offensive-minded head coach feel like the right moves, but was Ryan Poles aggressive with the right coaches and personnel this offseason?

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Can the Bucs become anything more than 'good' in 2025?

This team isn't anything special - will they ascend to contender status or remain how they have for the past couple of seasons?

Carolina Panthers - Does Bryce Young take another leap in 2025?

Bryce Young looked quite solid following the benching in 2024 - perhaps another leap in 2025 could put this franchise on the right track?

New Orleans Saints - What is this team trying to accomplish?

We saw this team sign talent in free agency, so it's worth wondering if the New Orleans Saints are actually trying to win, but with Derek Carr no longer in the picture, who knows.

Atlanta Falcons - Can Michael Penix Jr be the guy?

He's got plenty of talent around him on offense to be the guy, but that is only half the battle.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - Does Brian Schottenheimer have what it takes?

The long-time NFL assistant coach is finally getting a crack at being a head coach in the NFL. Can he be the right guy to lead the Cowboys on a deep playoff run?

New York Giants - How long until we see Jaxson Dart?

With the NFL's toughest schedule and two bad quarterbacks in front of him on the depth chart, it might only be a matter of time before we see Jaxson Dart.

Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl hangover on the horizon?

It would not shock me if the Eagles did endure a Super Bowl hangover, as that happened to them after making the Super Bowl in 2022.

Washington Commanders - Can they reach legitimate Super Bowl contention in 2025?

The offseason moves indicate that the Commanders are trying to hit Super Bowl contention in 2025, but will they get there?

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers - Was the Brock Purdy extension the right move?

It's not like the San Francisco 49ers had much of a choice, but Brock Purdy might not be the type of QB that can carry the team on his back.

Seattle Seahawks - What is John Schneider trying to do?

The Seattle Seahawks seem directionless at this point - what was GM John Schneider trying to accomplish this offseason?

Arizona Cardinals - Were the DL additions the missing links?

The Arizona Cardinals were aggressive in fixing their defensive line, but were those moves what this team needed to do to take the next step?

Los Angeles Rams - Do McVay and Stafford have another run in them?

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford may still have some juice left in the tank - can we see them go on at least one more magical run in the 2025 NFL Season?