1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade RB Travis Etienne for RB Rachaad White and a pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have maintained that they are not interested in trading former first-round pick Travis Etienne, but that hasn’t slowed down the trade rumor mill at all. If the Jaguars truly don’t intend on featuring Etienne this year, perhaps Liam Coen can send him to a decent situation as the RB2 in Tampa Bay while getting back a familiar depth piece like Rachaad White and a draft pick to help everyone feel like they’ve won a little bit.

Tennessee Titans: Trade for EDGE Trey Hendrickson

If the Bengals are going to trade Trey Hendrickson, and that’s not a foregone conclusion, I think the misconception is that they would just trade him to the biggest Super Bowl contender needing a pass rusher. How about trading him to the worst team in the NFL last year? The Titans have no edge rush presence right now, and they have been making odd moves for veteran guys, indicating a belief that they can compete sooner rather than later. Titans head coach Brian Callahan knows Hendrickson well from his time with the Bengals.

Indianapolis Colts: Trade for QB Kirk Cousins

We will have a follow-up to this move later on, but the idea of the Colts trading for Kirk Cousins might have some merit. Shane Steichen has already added Daniel Jones to his roster this offseason, but he’s going to be under a good amount of pressure to get that team back to the postseason and Kirk Cousins might be just the fail-safe he needs to make that happen. The Colts have a brutal situation at the QB position right now and Cousins could work well there.

Houston Texans: Sign OL Dalton Risner

The Houston Texans completely revamped their offensive line this offseason, and while they’ve already made a number of “Moneyball” types of decisions to upgrade the depth there, they might be able to snag one more valuable piece. Dalton Risner did a pretty good job for the Vikings in his opportunity there, and Texans GM Nick Caserio has actually been borderline addicted to signing former Denver Broncos players.