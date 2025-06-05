1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

AFC East

New England Patriots: Trade for EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

The New England Patriots are still flush with salary cap space (over $67 million) and they have the infrastructure in place on the roster to be able to make a bold trade for someone like Thibodeaux. I don’t think they should mortgage a future 1st-round pick or anything, but the Giants might be willing to play ball here with the selection of Abdul Carter 3rd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Pats have veteran Harold Landry reuniting with Mike Vrabel off the edge, but getting a young player like Thibodeaux could be perfect for this ascending team.

Miami Dolphins: Sign SAF Justin Simmons

The Miami Dolphins might just need to go shopping in NFL Free Agency for a bunch of veterans looking for work in 2025. Justin Simmons is an outstanding safety who is shockingly sitting around in free agency for the second consecutive year. Simmons has a good pal on the Dolphins’ roster in fellow former Broncos starter Bradley Chubb, who perhaps could do some lobbying to get the veteran ballhawk in South Beach.

New York Jets: Trade for WR Jameson Williams

How about a little shocker? Although I don’t feel the Lions are likely to trade Jameson Williams at all, this would be a fun move for them and it could make some sense for the Lions as well. The Jets need to make a splash to upgrade their roster. Detroit might not want to invest in Jameson Williams, and he might be one mistake away from completely tanking his value. If the Jets are willing to send over a 2nd-round pick plus someone like Malachi Corley, is that enough to entice Detroit?

Buffalo Bills: Trade for CB Jaire Alexander

The Buffalo Bills need to make sure they have the appropriate pieces in the defensive backfield to make a deep postseason run in 2025, and Jaire Alexander might be the missing piece for that unit right now. The Bills and Packers came together a couple of years ago for the Rasul Douglas trade, which benefitted the Bills tremendously for a stretch. The Packers might not be as inclined to trade Alexander now that the draft has passed, but if he’s still available, the Bills should be aggressive in pursuit.