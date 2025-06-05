1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

AFC West

Las Vegas Raiders: Sign CB Rasul Douglas

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a horrendous offseason on the defensive side of the ball, and still have gaping holes in the secondary. They have been going after budget-friendly and underrated moves on that side of the ball all offseason, but for what reason? This team had some of the most cap space of any team in the league. They have Eric Stokes atop the depth chart at corner along with Jakorian Bennett right now. Getting the veteran Douglas in there to at least see what he’s got could make sense.

Los Angeles Chargers: Trade for TE Mark Andrews

The Harbaugh-to-Harbaugh connection could come into play here as the Ravens are looking to get Isaiah Likely a more featured role in their offense, and perhaps trying to find Mark Andrews as soft of a landing as possible. The Chargers sniffed around Evan Engram earlier this offseason and didn’t use any picks on the TE position until the 5th round. They could be the perfect spot for Andrews, but do the Ravens want to trade him to another AFC playoff team?

Denver Broncos: Find a way to get LB Germaine Pratt

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a number of upset defensive players this offseason, one of them being linebacker Germaine Pratt. With the team drafting his replacement, it seems it’ll be only a matter of time before they officially send him packing. The Broncos could use another player at inside linebacker with Dre Greenlaw having an extensive recent injury history, Alex Singleton coming off of a torn ACL, and former 3rd-round pick Drew Sanders nothing but a wild card option at this point.

Kansas City Chiefs: Sign DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Kansas City Chiefs are always seemingly open to the big-name veteran additions these days, especially for the ring chasers. Jadeveon Clowney has shockingly been a journeyman player for his NFL career after looking like a sure-fire superstar coming out of South Carolina once upon a time. He’s still capable of being productive in a rotation off the edge, and the Chiefs could be a fun landing spot for him this season.