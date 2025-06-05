1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

NFC North

Detroit Lions: Bring back EDGE Za’Darius Smith

At this stage of the offseason, the Detroit Lions have clearly not done enough to upgrade off the edge based on what we saw last season. They are obviously holding out hope that Aidan Hutchinson can return to form in his return from a scary leg injury, but they shouldn’t be putting all their eggs in that basket. A reunion with Za’Darius Smith makes sense, along with any possible trade the Lions could make to upgrade their pass rush before the start of the 2025 season.

Minnesota Vikings: Sign CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings have a tremendous roster already, but there are areas they could upgrade or at least take calculated risks on players. The cornerback position is arguably the primary weakness of Brian Flores’s defense right now, and when Asante Samuel Jr. is healthy, he could be an impact addition. The Vikings have no good reason not to bring in a player like this who can be a good starter when healthy and net them a nice compensatory pick if he plays himself out of their price range next offseason.

Chicago Bears: Sign RB Nick Chubb

I don’t think Ben Johnson is going to stand pat with the current group of running backs he has at his disposal. It’s not talked about often enough that D’Andre Swift was a castoff of the Detroit Lions and now we’re just meant to believe that he’s going to be Johnson’s featured guy? Anything is possible, but taking a shot on a veteran like Nick Chubb makes some sense for the Bears. For a one year investment, Chubb is worth the risk.

Green Bay Packers: Trade Romeo Doubs; Trade for CB Ja’Quan McMillian

I can actually see the Green Bay Packers being quite active in the lead-up to the 2025 regular season. Or, they might just do nothing at all. The Packers could be a team that trades for a prominent edge rusher. They could possibly trade Jaire Alexander. They could trade from their receiver depth like getting value for Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson. I think The Packers obviously need to do something or they run the risk of wasting the value of players on the team. Trading Doubs makes sense after the drafting of Matthew Golden, and getting a corner like Ja’Quan McMillian could be a fun dart throw regardless of what they do with Jaire Alexander.