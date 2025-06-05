1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Trade TE Kyle Pitts already

The Falcons have seemingly flirted with the idea of trading away tight end Kyle Pitts for a couple of years now, and they should just do it already. Pitts might not be able to realize his potential in Atlanta and the Falcons might as well stop spinning their wheels with that one. There will be a list of teams lining up ready to make offers if he’s available, so the Falcons should just make it happen. They have plenty of players to feature in that offense already.

Carolina Panthers: Sign EDGE Drake Jackson

The Carolina Panthers might have the worst collection of defensive players in the NFL right now. I would love to see this team take a calculated risk on a player like Drake Jackson, a former second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers. These are the types of risk/reward players a team like Carolina should be bringing in for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. If you bring in enough guys who were highly graded on your NFL Draft board, you never know when one of them might hit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sign SAF Julian Blackmon

The Buccaneers have had a pretty darn good offseason as they try to defend their NFC South title, but they could upgrade at the safety position next to Antoine Winfield Jr. One of the players who is shockingly still sitting out there in NFL free agency is Julian Blackmon, a starter for the Colts who is still only 26 years old. Blackmon has 10 career interceptions and had three of them last season.

New Orleans Saints: Trade for QB Anthony Richardson

Alright, let’s get nuts with this one. You can chalk this up to the “not happening” category but I would love to see it happen. Kellen Moore put together a phenomenal plan last year for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, and could potentially do the same for the former 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson. We have the Colts trading for Kirk Cousins on this list, so what if that happens? Would they keep Richardson around? The Saints have no clear direction at QB, so throwing the talented Richardson into the mix could be interesting.