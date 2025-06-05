1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

NFC East

New York Giants: Trade QB Jameis Winston, Trade for TE Kyle Pitts

The Giants should get some clarity in the near future at their quarterback position by narrowing their options to Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart. And from there, they need to have a clear exit strategy for Wilson. I like the idea of the Giants making a play for Kyle Pitts as well. They added Greg Dulcich late last year as a sign that they’re not content with that position. Even if you expect Theo Johnson to take a leap forward, getting a talent like Pitts in the fold can’t hurt.

Philadelphia Eagles: Trade for EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Eagles GM Howie Roseman is no stranger to pulling wild trades out of a hat. He makes stuff happen, no matter what juncture of the offseason we may be at. Jaelan Phillips has not really been discussed as a trade option but the Dolphins used a 1st-round pick on Chop Robinson last year, Bradley Chubb is in the midst of a big-money deal, and they need future draft pick assets. Phillips has struggled with injuries and is in a contract year. It’s the perfect “buy low and make Howie Roseman look like a genius” type of move.

Washington Commanders: Trade for EDGE Boye Mafe

The Commanders, like a number of teams this past offseason, didn’t do enough to upgrade their pass rush off the edge. It’s shocking to see so many contending NFC teams dealing with a similar issue (Commanders, Lions, Bucs, others). There should be opportunities after OTAs to scour the rest of the league’s depth charts and find guys who have maybe fallen out of favor. Boye Mafe is an ultra-athletic former second-round pick who has no attachment to the current coaching staff. And he’s effectively been replaced by the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall.

Dallas Cowboys: Sign DL DeMarcus Walker

The Dallas Cowboys brought in Matt Eberflus to come in and run their defense this offseason, so how about getting one of his favorite free agent acquisitions while he was with the Chicago Bears? You can never have too many guys who can get after the quarterback on your defensive front, and DeMarcus Walker has made a living doing that for a long time at the highest level. The Cowboys could bring him in as a versatile rotational piece on the defensive line.