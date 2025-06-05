1 key trade or signing each NFL team has to make following OTAs in 2025

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: Trade TE Noah Fant for a pick

We’ve already seen a significant exodus out of Seattle this offseason, especially for prominent offensive players, and Noah Fant could be the latest one sent packing. The Seahawks used a second-round pick on Miami star tight end Elijah Arroyo, and they also got some really nice contributions last season from fourth-round pick AJ Barner. Getting rid of Fant shouldn’t be difficult as teams are always on the hunt for fast, athletic players at the TE position.

San Francisco 49ers: Trade for CB Jalen Ramsey

The 49ers should find a way to make a trade for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey before the Rams do it. The Niners have had a ton of players leaving already this offseason, but the recent trade to acquire Bryce Huff is our latest proof that this team isn’t packing it in for a reload year. They are going to make a run at the NFC West crown, and getting a veteran like Ramsey for their secondary could be the perfect addition this late in the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals: Sign LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was the New England Patriots’ director of college scouting when they found Ja’Whaun Bentley in the 5th-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Those are the type of things that mean something to executives and Bentley is currently looking for work. Despite the fact that he’s dealt with injuries, Bentley is a tackling machine and could be a fun late addition to Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

Los Angeles Rams: Trade for CB Greg Newsome

If the Rams are in the market for someone like Jalen Ramsey, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will be after every cornerback that might be available. But if the Cleveland Browns start offloading some players who won’t be with the team beyond this season, the Rams would make a lot of sense for former first-round pick Greg Newsome. Newsome has played almost exclusively in the slot for the Browns but he could be a huge addition inside or outside for the Rams. The Rams didn’t do enough to upgrade their secondary this offseason and this could help make up for it.