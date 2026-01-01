1 major New Year's resolution for each NFL team with 2026 officially here

NFC North

Chicago Bears - Fix the defensive line and add another starter in the secondary

The Chicago Bears have the foundation of something special, but a revamped defensive line and some help in the secondary is really what this team needs to focus on in 2026.

Green Bay Packers - Just get healthy

The Green Bay Packers seem to be trending in the wrong direction with injuries, so their resolution for 2026 should simply be to just get healthy for next year.

Minnesota Vikings - Bring back JJ McCarthy, but trade for Mac Jones

This could be a realistic scenario for the Minnesota Vikings, as they have to bring in a competent veteran to compete with JJ McCarthy, but that veteran also has to be good enough to win games, and Mac Jones fits those criteria.

Detroit Lions - Usher in a new defensive era

The Detroit Lions just kind of need to turn the page defensively. I am not sure if the Lions will make any defensive coaching changes, but something big has to change for this team to get back on the right track, as the talent is there. Simply getting healthier is a huge part of this.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers - Decline Bryce Young's 5th year option and bring in competition

I am sorry, folks, but Bryce Young is not a franchise quarterback and just isn't consistent enough week to week. The Panthers need to decline his fifth-year option and bring in some legitimate competition to try and improve at QB.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bring in a new coaching staff and load up on pass rushers

It feels like we could be approaching the end of the Todd Bowles era, which is probably the right move. The Buccaneers need a fresh face in the building and also need to find some pass rush help, as that has been an issue for years now.

Atlanta Falcons - Commit to Michael Penix Jr one final time in 2026

The best-case scenario for the Atlanta Falcons is that Michael Penix Jr plays his tail off in 2026 and cements himself as a franchise QB in a huge third year in the league. The Falcons should commit to him in 2026 and perhaps also bring in some insurance.

New Orleans Saints - Do whatever it takes to ensure a year two breakout for Tyler Shough

The Saints might have something special in Tyler Shough, so the front office should add some young offensive talent and really just do whatever it takes to put Shough in the best position to breakout in 2026.