1 major New Year's resolution for each NFL team with 2026 officially here

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles - Trade AJ Brown for as much as possible

It seems like AJ Brown's fit isn't really that seamless anymore for the Eagles. Philly should trade Brown in the offseason for as big of a haul as they can possibly get. This could give them some cap relief and even more draft capital.

Dallas Cowboys - Give Dak Prescott at least an average defense

The Dallas Cowboys are an average defense away from winning the NFC East and being a contender once again. Simply put, that's really all the team has to focus on, but obviously, a contract extension for George Pickens is important as well.

Washington Commanders - Pursue young talent all over the place

The Washington Commanders had a very old roster this year, and that isn't always a formula for success, so this team needs to change direction and bring in some young talent on both sides of the ball.

New York Giants - Build around Jaxson Dart and hire a proven coach

Jaxson Dart has the goods, folks, and all it might take is a proven head coach to unlock his full potential. Mike McCarthy really makes a lot of sense here.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks - Look at some key player extensions and find another iOL starter

The Seattle Seahawks could benefit from another starter along the iOL and have a few free agents in-house who might be worth extending. The neat thing with Seattle is that this operation is so solid that the team doesn't need to make any major changes in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers - Once again, get healthy

It feels like the San Francisco 49ers are banged up every single season, and with how well they have played this year, simply getting key players back from injury is what this team needs to focus on. There is a lot of young talent on this roster as well, so the arrow is pointing up.

Los Angeles Rams - Begin to think about life after Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford just might win the NFL MVP this year, but he's 37 years old and is not going to play forever. At some point, the LA front office has to begin thinking about life after Stafford.

Arizona Cardinals - Clean house... again

The Arizona Cardinals are playing bad, uninspired football, and that is a direct reflection on the coaching staff, so the front office probably needs to clean house and bring in a new coaching staff.