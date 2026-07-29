1 reason why each AFC team can make the playoffs in the 2026 season

There are seven teams from each conference that make the playoffs, and while that does represent nearly half the conference, it also does leave it open for some good teams to just barely miss out. There have been situations where double-digit win teams miss the playoffs - the 10-7 2024 Seattle Seahawks, for example, missed out.

As training camps across the NFL begin and ramp up, Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season will be here before you know it. We've decided to look ahead into the season and offer up one reason why every team in the AFC could make the playoffs.

Obviously, every team has a chance until they are mathematically eliminated. Let's dive into this exercise here.

Giving 1 reason why each team in the AFC can make the playoffs in the 2026 season

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers - History is on their side

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone 10-7 and lost in the Wild Card Round in each of the last three seasons and have now developed a reputation of being a middling playoff team. With many of the same players back for 2026, that could remain the same.

Baltimore Ravens - 2025 was an outlier

The Baltimore Ravens nearly made the playoffs in 2025 despite a horrid 1-5 start and a ton of injuries. Most of the previous seasons of the Lamar Jackson era tell us that what we saw in 2025 was simply an outlier season.

Cincinnati Bengals - Revamped defense creates best roster if the Joe Burrow era

The Cincinnati Bengals suddenly field the best roster of the Joe Burrow era, and with the offense already elite thanks to Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, this team is finally well-built and should be able to make the postseason this year.

Cleveland Browns - Todd Monken brings successful, prolific offensive history to a team that needs it

Todd Monken does have a rich history of being a prolific offensive mind during his time in the NFL, and if the Browns field a solid defense, which should be the case, you could reasonably bank on Monken's laser-show offenses carrying over to the Browns.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - Foundation set in 2025 can carry over into 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games in 2025 and have clearly set an excellent foundation for 2026 and beyond, especially with this coaching staff and with Trevor Lawrence playing out of his mind the final month and a half of the season.

Houston Texans - Top-3 roster and recent history of playoff berths

Houston has made the playoffs each year of the CJ Stroud era and sport one of the three best rosters in the sport. At this point, the Texans have solidified themselves enough where the playoffs is the floor.

Indianapolis Colts - Non-zero chance Colts recapture the first-half 2025 season in 2026

The Indianapolis Colts started 7-1 in 2025. Why can't something similar happen in 2026? Many of the key contributors are back on offense, and while it may be much easier said than done, quarterback Daniel Jones remaining healthy for a full season could yield double-digit wins.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward and Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll does have a solid history with young quarterbacks, and Cam Ward really did make a ton of big-time throws during his rookie season. A potential year two leap for Ward could be enough for the Titans to sneak into the postseason as a Wild Card.