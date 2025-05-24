1 reason why each NFL team could miss the playoffs in the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions: Defensive injuries continue, but they last the entire season

This would be tough to deal with, but the Detroit Lions did deal with a ton of defensive injuries, and I guess those injuries could stay with them throughout the 2025 NFL Season, and that could be enough for them to miss the postseason.

Minnesota Vikings: JJ McCarthy is basically a rookie

JJ McCarthy might have a typical rookie QB season, so in that case, the Minnesota Vikings might hover closer to nine wins and just miss out on the playoffs.

Chicago Bears: Year one head coach, maybe in 2026

Year one head coaches, especially when this is their first HC job, usually struggle to a degree, so it could be more of a learning year for Ben Johnson.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love regresses and struggles with INTs

We have seen Jordan Love struggle with interceptions, and I guess it could become a huge issue in 2025. There could be a scenario where Love just can't stop turning the ball over, and it ends up hurting the offense and throwing the defense on the field way too early.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr just quite isn't there yet

Another de-facto rookie QB, Michael Penix Jr simply might not be there yet.

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young just quite isn't there yet

Again, in the same vein as above, Bryce Young just might not be there yet, and given that this is his third year, him not hitting his stride could be the end of his time in Carolina.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Regression back to 'normal' for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield played out of his mind in 2024, but with yet another new offensive coordinator, he could return to the pre-Buccaneers version, which isn't good.

New Orleans Saints: Do I need to explain this one?

The roster roster in the league and what could be the worst QB room in the league, the New Orleans Saints have just about nothing to hang their hat on for 2025.