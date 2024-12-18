10 Perfect Holiday Gifts For NFL Fans Of All Ages

The holidays are here. We know you're probably still thinking about the turkey and stuffing leftovers in the fridge, but time is running out fast.

The time for buying is now. Just like an NFL game, holiday shopping is won through preparation. And we're here to help.

We've rounded up 10 of our favorite items for fans of all ages this holiday season.

Fanatics | Fanatics

NFL Nike 2024 Sideline Club Pullover Hoodie

Sure, it's cold outside... but don't let that keep anyone from showing some love to their favorite team. These sideline hoodies are worn by players throughout the NFL. Available for all 32 teams.

Shop at Fanatics for $84.99.

Homage | Homage

Homage's NFL Collection

Sure, there's a place in every closet for the team logo t-shirt. It's a classic. But sometimes, a fan needs something a bit different. That's where Homage comes it. Old school designs meet new school comfort for some must-have shirts.

Shop Homage, starting at $28.

Amazon | Amazon

The Ultimate Football Trivia Book by Christopher Price

Do you have an aspiring NFL superfan on your hands? This is the perfect gift for them. On the flipside, do you have a know-it-all, snobby friend on your hands? This will humble them pretty quick.

Order at Amazon for $10.

Fanatics | Fanatics

NFL Nike Team Game Player Jersey

Every fan needs at least one jersey (preferably of a player who is currently employed by said team) in their rotation. So if someone's lacking, make sure you take care of them this holiday season.

Order at Fanatics for $129.99.

Amazon | Amazon

Franklin Sports Official Size Football

Designed to have the same dimensions as a regulation NFL football, this model is perfect for throwing around in the backyard. After all, there's nothing like some Christmastime catch.

Order at Amazon for $18.

Fanatics | Fanatics

NFL New Era 2024 Sideline 39THIRTY Flex Hat

Available for all 32 teams, these flex fit hats come in three sizes (S/M, M/L and L/XL). They're designed to stretch and fit perfectly to any sized head. Plus, these are the same hats players are rocking on the sideline.

Order at Fanatics for $38.99.

Amazon | Amazon

Peg Perego John Deere Ride On Ground Force Tractor with Trailer

Alright, your first thought is probably "I don't see any team logos on that." You're right. But hear me out. First of all, every kid will love hopping onto this ride on tractor and pulling around their favorite toys in the attached wagon. Second of all, it has a working FM radio - so you can still listen to the game and bond with your kids as you stand outside wondering why you can't just watch some football in peace.

Seriously, this theory has been tested firsthand over the last few weeks. We had one sent to us for a review and my child is in love with this thing. Plus I have routinely been listening to my favorite college team's games throughout the fall. It's a win-win.

Order at Amazon for $299.99.

Amazon | Amazon

Madden NFL 25

Available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, Madden NFL 25 is EA's latest installment to the annual franchise. It features cutting-edge graphics and the ever-popular Ultimate Team mode, which allows players to collect cards and build a team of the greatest players to ever suit up.

Order at Amazon for $69.99.

Fanatics | Fanatics

NFL Fanatics Pack Automotive-Themed Gift Box - $55+ Value

Boxes include a license plate frame with two mounting holes, a key ring, a perfect cut decal, an adhesive-backed auto badge, a die cut magnet and a keystrap. That's a $55 value, but you can get it for just $48.

Order at Fanatics for $47.99.

Amazon | Amazon

CraveBox Snack Box

Nothing goes better with football than some good eats. This snack box is perfect for any fan - big or small. Filled with candies, crackers and other treats, this box will get anyone through a hard-fought game. Contains 50 snacks.

Order at Amazon for $32.

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.