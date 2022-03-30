Will the Miami Dolphins capitalize on their new offensive lineup?
The Miami Dolphins’ latest transaction has propelled them to the top teams to watch list for 2022. Has Miami found the recipe to become the next AFC East dynasty?
Completing passes down the field has become a priority for many teams in the NFL. After struggling to find a passing attack last season, the Miami Dolphins decided it was time to invest in their air attack.
While the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams worked on solidifying their new agreement, Miami’s front office began to search for a new weapon to acquire. News of the Dolphins’ blockbuster move broke the internet, introducing former Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill as the newest member of the historic franchise.
Acquiring one of the league’s most talented receivers took effort and funds. Kansas City’s All-Pro receiver had the option of resigning with the Chiefs or seeking other opportunities with different teams across the league. When Hill and his former team failed to negotiate a new contract, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins made attempts of offering the Cheetah an offer he couldn’t refuse.
On Wednesday, March 23rd, Tyreek Hill decided to take his talents to South Beach. The decision to leave a team stacked with talented players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire shocked everyone. As the off-season continues to play out, Tyreek’s new focus will be developing chemistry with one of the league’s youngest quarterback and receiver duos.
Miami Dolphins: Time for a takeover
Adding another weapon on the outside will help Miami’s dismal passing attack. According to ESPN.com, the Dolphins finished last year’s regular-season ranked 27th in passing yards per game. Developing their young quarterback will be an important task for offensive coordinator Frank Smith as he tries to make something of the teams’ new depth chart.
Tua Tagovailoa will play an important role in the Dolphins’ new identity if the team plans on experiencing success.
Improving has been the focus of Miami’s second-year quarterback since entering the league. After displaying exceptional abilities as a member of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, Tua Tagovailoa has shifted his focus on helping the Dolphins return to their glory.
After two years in the NFL, Tagovailoa has shown that he is willing to work hard. His improvement on the field reflects in his stat line last season. Tagovailoa accumulated 839 more yards than the season before. His 16 passing touchdowns were also a new career-high.
Catching touchdown passes will be a recurring theme for the Dolphins’ wide receivers this season. When opposing defenses prepare for Miami’s offense, they will have to consider the fastest receiving tandem.
Both receivers ran their 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds, making staying in front of them nearly impossible. The stage is set for the Dolphins to make a splash in the NFL standings next season.
If Mike McDaniel and his staff plan on changing the narrative, they must begin to develop a game plan that is centered around their offensive threats.