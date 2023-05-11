Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings: Every team’s QB lineup after 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 offseason is mostly in the books, and teams are now preparing for minicamp, the NFL schedule release, and training camp in July. With the draft and free agency now in the past, we’re going to take a stab at making an NFL Power Rankings list of every team’s QB situation going into the season.
Of course, this list will be weighed heavily on the team’s projected starter, but in some instances, the whole of the QB room itself will be considered based on the starter’s injury history and the backup’s potential or abilities.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes
- Blaine Gabbert
There’s simply no debate at this point. Patrick Mahomes is the top quarterback in the NFL and has been for years. He’s not just the best quarterback in the league, he’s the best player in the league period. And his presence makes the Chiefs title contenders. Instead of being backed up by Chad Henne this year, Mahomes will have Blaine Gabbert behind him. Gabbert has been a solid backup QB in the league for a while now after getting picked in the first round by the Jaguars once upon a time.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts
- Marcus Mariota
- Ian Book
- Tanner McKee
Jalen Hurts was so good in the Super Bowl that he could have been named MVP, even in defeat. He did things in the Super Bowl that have never been seen before in terms of his passing and running. I don’t think there’s any question at this point that he’s established as one of the most dynamic and efficient QBs in the league, and the Eagles are an elite offense with him running the operation.
Marcus Mariota is a very good backup option for Philadelphia, a perfect fit stylistically. Ian Book and Tanner McKee round out a really solid overall group.