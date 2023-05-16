NFL Schedule: 5 Franchises that will benefit from a weak strength of schedule
It’s been a busy off-season for NFL front offices. The intensity continues to rise while owners shift their focus toward the regular season. The official schedule for 2023 is out, and fans are excited to see their new slate of opponents.
A slew of hype videos set the stage for the next wave of football, but which teams have the best chances of finishing with a successful record?
NFL Franchise #5 Houston Texans
Houston’s hard work during the draft should pay off this season. They exchanged their second overall pick for C.J. Stroud after numerous reports mentioned the possibility of exploring other options. Trade with the Cardinals presented Houston with an additional top-five pick (3), which landed Will Anderson Jr. (DE).
Additions on both sides of the ball should increase the Texans’ success odds this season. In 2022, they ranked 30th in yards allowed per game (379.5), and their offense finished 31st in points per game (17.0). Their schedule strength for the upcoming season is not as strong as other franchises (.431) – presenting the perfect stage for Head Coach DeMeco Ryans to have an impressive debut.
NFL Franchise #4 Indianapolis Colts
It’s been a while since the Colts were confident in their starting quarterback. Mishaps behind the center caused Indianapolis to miss multiple post-seasons. A search for a gunslinger in the 2023 draft was the last resort for a franchise that desperately needed a leader on offense. With the fourth pick in the draft, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson from the University of Florida. His athletic ability and size remind fans of Cam Newton’s debut – sending hope to fans in Indy praying for a productive season.
The Colts are a step closer to becoming a contender again. They have weapons on offense like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr, and Isaiah McKenzie and should see an improvement from last season. Acquisitions on defense like Julius Brents (CB) and Adetomiwa Adebawore (DE) will limit teams from scoring – positioning the Colts to take more control of their destiny this season.
NFL Franchise #3 Pittsburgh Steelers
An impressive showing from their rookie quarterback makes the Steelers a team to watch. Last year, Kenny Pickett saved the season – solidifying his spot as the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. He still has room for development, but new additions to the roster should ensure a productive season. Pittsburgh signed Allen Robinson (WR) and invested in Broderick Jones with their first-round capital.
On defense, the Steelers added Joey Porter Jr. (CB) and Corey Trice (CB) to the roster – restoring their presence as a ball-hawking defense. Improving from last season is a realistic goal for Mike Tomlin’s team. Adjustments on both sides of the ball will lead to wins against one of the league’s easier schedules (.470). The Steelers always compete, and hard work this off-season should result in a playoff berth.