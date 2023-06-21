5 NFL teams who missed playoffs in 2022 but will make it in 2023
Many teams who missed the playoffs in the 2022 season positioned themselves nicely to rebound and get to the playoffs for the 2023 season. I think there are a few obvious teams who are going to get themselves back into the playoffs for the 2023 season.
The New York Jets might be one of the most obvious choices, as they added the most talented QB to ever touch a football in Aaron Rodgers. The Denver Broncos may also be a viable candidate to make the playoffs in 2023 after adding a Hall of Fame head coach in Sean Payton and legitimate reinforcements along their offensive line.
What about the NFC? The NFC is much weaker than the AFC, so there might be a bigger chance for some shocking teams to break out and make the playoffs in 2023.
Let’s look at the five teams who missed the playoffs in 2022 who end up making it in 2023.
NFL teams who missed playoffs in ’22 but make playoffs in ’23
New York Jets
It’s hard to envision the New York Jets not making the playoffs in 2023. They have the longest active postseason drought streak in the NFL currently and have one of the best overall rosters in the NFL. Their defense was top-five last year and people forget the Jets were 7-4 at one point in 2022.
Even if they have average QB play, they should win at least 10 games and sneak in as a Wild Card.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have the second-longest postseason drought streak in the NFL, and they’ll also end that in 2023. Sean Payton is a Hall of Fame head coach, winning a Super Bowl in 2009 and also winning over 60% of his regular season games. He’s got a winning record in the postseason and is one of the best offensive coaches of this generation.
If anyone can help steer the Broncos back on the right path, it’s Payton.
Denver goes 10-7 in 2023.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have the advantage of playing in the NFC and in a division that might not be as good as some think. GM Ryan Poles did do quite a bit in the 2023 offseason to get the Bears back on the right track.
I think people are overrating Justin Fields a bit, but he’ll take another step forward and help lead the Bears to a winning record and a Wild Card berth.
Detroit Lions
Sporting one of the best offenses in the NFL and an improved defense, the NFC North belongs to the Lions in 2023. Their secondary has been completely remade and having the same core of offensive players and the same OC back for another year will greatly help as well.
The Lions finished with a 9-8 record last year and barely missed the postseason. That’ll be different this year.
Carolina Panthers
Maybe the most shocking team on this list, I love the Panthers’ chances to make the playoffs in 2023. They brought in a stellar coaching staff led by Frank Reich and have what I think is an underrated defense.
I just love everything the Panthers did in 2023 and think that a moderately efficient Bryce Young and a stout defense helps lead the Panthers to nine or 10 wins, an NFC South title, and a home playoff game.