Jets Day 3 steal could cause the team to pass on Dalvin Cook

Israel Abanikanda was drafted with pick 143 of round 5 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.63 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 66 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/8zuFkxmUt7 pic.twitter.com/P4TVLiWo0l