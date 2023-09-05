NFL Spin Zone
2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1

By Sayre Bedinger

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles during an on-field television interview during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
At long last, the seven months of waiting between the end of the Super Bowl and the start of the new regular season are over. The 2023 NFL season is upon us, which means it’s time for another year of NFL picks and score predictions for every single game.

2023 NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1

Detroit Lions (9-8) @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs begin their title defense at home against the Detroit Lions, a team that experienced a ton of momentum at the end of last season. But that was now almost eight months ago.

