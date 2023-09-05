2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1
At long last, the seven months of waiting between the end of the Super Bowl and the start of the new regular season are over. The 2023 NFL season is upon us, which means it’s time for another year of NFL picks and score predictions for every single game.
Detroit Lions (9-8) @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs begin their title defense at home against the Detroit Lions, a team that experienced a ton of momentum at the end of last season. But that was now almost eight months ago.